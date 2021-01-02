How To Have Healthy Plants Using an App

Many of us have busy lives and sometimes it’s hard to find the time to take care of our plants and flowers the way we should. Plus, who lives in an apartment has to make sure that the beautiful greenery that adorns window sills and shelves, giving a romantic, lively feel to even the most pale and predictable interior design, gets the light and nourishment that it needs not only to survive indoor, but to grow and live a healthy life.

The good news is, today there’s an app that has been designed to help plant lovers, as well as who doesn’t have much of a green thumb, and doesn’t know where to start when it comes to choosing the right soil, seeds and vases. This new app is called planta, and it’s packed with amazing features to help you make the best decisions about your green endeavours.

Once you have downloaded the app, you’ll have plenty of information available at your fingertips, and you will be able to personalise it to satisfy all your needs. For example, you’ll have access to a large plant database, where you will learn everything about specific species and varieties. Do you have a plant, but you are not too sure what it is? Planta features a special plant identifier: you just have to scan the plant with the camera of your smartphone and the identification feature will tell you what it is!

To organize your day-to-day tasks, there is a Care Schedule, which helps you with watering and fertilizing times, and gives you the chance to track the growth of the plants and respond to their needs quickly and efficiently. The app also has friendly reminders, so you won’t have to worry about remembering when it was the last time you watered your cactus! Among the other features, the app also has a useful diagnostic tool to help you identify plant disease, so that you can promptly cure them.

If you have kids, they will be happy to use this app too, and you will foster the love of plants, while at the same time learn many essential tips and tricks. Your plants will be thriving and they will look better than ever!