Redecorating your home in a sustainable way.

Being aware of our environmental impact is of paramount concern, now more than ever. And this concern is becoming apparent in new areas of our lives every day. We’re no longer just concerned with the carbon footprint of a long-haul flight. Our environmental impact can now be calculated down to every decision that we make, including the way that we furnish our homes.

Buying furniture perhaps doesn’t strike everyone as an environmental decision. It’s not an everyday occurrence, it’s not like choosing between a disposable coffee cup or a travel mug, and so perhaps the choice doesn’t seem so important. But the reality is that the furniture industry is a large producer of pollution and waste and a huge consumer of energy and resources. Unsustainable practices of manufacturing, shipping, sourcing of materials and labor, are also harming our planet.

But there are things you can do to be conscious of how your purchases impact the environment.

Shop Responsibly

As the world becomes greener, consumers have begun looking for more eco-friendly options. Some furniture companies have taken note and begun creating and manufacturing in a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly manner. Take a little time to research before you purchase and make sure you’re shopping from a responsible retailer.

Look for people and products using ethical manufacturing, natural fibers, or recycled materials. Try to avoid chemical finishes or toxic paints. And if possible look into purchasing locally manufactured items.

Recycle Upcycle

Redecorating doesn’t have to mean throwing everything out and starting again. One of the greenest decisions we can make is to work with what we have rather than buying again. And this decision might look different from what you think. It doesn’t just mean second-hand furnishings or visits to thrift shops, it can simply mean reviving or repurposing your current furniture into something new.

Consider companies like Bemz for a clever green solution. Bemz specializes in creating new fabric covers for existing IKEA sofas, couches, and other furniture. Using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing practices they create something new to revamp your existing furniture. That way you don’t have to throw away something because of wear and tear and it’s an easy, green way to get a new look or color scheme.

Think Long-Term

Companies like Bemz are good options because they extend the life of your furniture. Much like the fast fashion industry, fast furniture production causes a plethora of environmental issues. As the industry moves with quickly changing trends, pieces get manufactured, purchased, and disposed of within a short, unsustainable, space of time.

When you’re decorating, try to think long-term. Opt for classic pieces that you’ll still love in ten years’ time. And if you do get swayed by a trendy piece, try to source it responsibly, hold on to it for a while and then if you must get rid, donate or sell it on instead of sending it to the landfill.

If you keep some of these points in mind as you redecorate, you can significantly reduce your impact on the planet without sacrificing the look of your home.