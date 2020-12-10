Facts and Lessons from Three Eco-Friendly Cities in the World

The sustainability of the planet is at risk, and climate change has become a national issue that governments want to address. This decade has seen a rapid increase in greenhouse emissions as well as waste production, which are having adverse effects on our environment. Governments across the world are feeling the pressure from their citizens to make the planet more sustainable. Some cities have taken great strides, and here are some of the lessons we can learn from them.

Reykjavik in Iceland

Reykjavik is the capital city of Iceland, and it has made its mark as one of the most eco-friendly cities on the planet. Implementing changes to become a greener space has been easier since the city has a population of around 130,000 people. The city plans to eliminate all greenhouse emissions by 2040 by promoting the use of bicycles and public transport as well as encouraging people to walk.

The city began introducing hydrogen buses. It plans to triple the number of hydrogen buses by 2030 so that more people can use them. The city has also created cycling paths and encourages the use of electric vehicles by its public employees by offering free parking and decreased taxes.

Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver discovered that its environmental footprint is three times larger than what the planet can sustain. It launched the Greenest City initiative, which has enabled it to become the lowest producer of greenhouse gases among all the major cities in North America. The city has also increased the number of green jobs and local food jobs by more than 20% since 2013.

Helsinki Finland

If there is one city that values the environment, then it is Helsinki. One of the significant revenue streams for the area is tourism. The city has made strides to increase eco-friendly accommodation by ensuring more than 75% of all hotel rooms are eco-friendly. It also has a green district, Viikki, which uses solar and wind energy systems.