How to Do Environmentally Friendly Home Decor

If you are conscious about the environment, and you want to ensure that the future generations live in a clean environment, you should be deliberate about your life choices. One of the areas where you can make some changes is in your home decor. You can use the following tips to make it environmentally friendly.

Invest in Energy Saving Bulbs

When you are setting up your lighting, you should think of investing in energy-saving bulbs and using clean energy. The good news is that your bulbs do not have to be ugly. There are relatively modern lamps such as the ones stocked at royaldesign.com that give you a wide variety to choose from. Energy-saving bulbs will not only last longer, but they will also save you money, and the time you would have spent looking for new bulbs.

Use Live Plants

Instead of using plastic plants to decorate your home, why not plant your own? Many benefits come with having live plants, especially on exterior decor. You can spice things up by buying pots and plant holders that work with your theme. If you have time, consider setting up a home garden and incorporating flowers and vegetables to add some colour to the home decor.

Try Recycling

Some items can be repurposed into beautiful home decor products. Old tyres can be repainted as plant holders, empty wine bottles can make unusual vases, and old clothes can be made into wall hangings. Get your creative juices flowing and start your own projects to prevent wastage.