A Closer Look at Geothermal Energy

Geothermal energy is a renewable energy power generation method that utilizes thermal energy in the earth’s crust. Geothermal energy has been used for thousands of years in some countries for simple tasks such as cooking and heating.

Direct Uses

Geothermal energy can be used for simple applications. With a geothermal heat pump, for instance, geothermal energy can be used to heat and cool buildings during the winters and summers respectively. Geothermal waters from deeper in the earth have also been successfully used for growing plants in greenhouses or recreational reasons such as geothermal spa.

Production of Geothermal Energy

Geothermal resources are available in most parts of the world, but only a few locations, those along the rift and plate boundaries, are considered feasible. Production of electricity is achieved using geothermal wells which are close to a mile deep. The utilization of geothermal energy for power production depends on the nature of the resource (temperatures and availability of geothermal waters) and the technology available.

Benefits of Geothermal Energy

Geothermal energy is known to be highly reliable and obtainable in most parts of the world. Notwithstanding, it is also local, affordable, and it offers a reasonably low carbon footprint. With the US, Iceland, and Italy leading the way, geothermal energy is here to stay.