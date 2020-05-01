How Living Green Can Be Helpful to Osteoarthritic Patients

The world has encountered an unprecedented shock in the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought almost everything to a grinding halt. Amid all that shock and furore has emerged one unlikely beneficiary; the environment.

In the month or so duration that human activity has slowed down, less noise, reduced fuel consumption, etc., the environment has had a literal breath of fresh air. Which, then, raises the question of how living green can benefit osteoarthritis patients.

The art of living green is in many ways similar to how most people are enjoying life now. They don’t drive unless they have to, they don’t litter, and they don’t throw noisy parties. Everything they engage in is environmentally-friendly.

As a direct benefit, osteoarthritic people avoid too much movement since they can work from home. That way, they do not get exposed to rough outdoor weather or daily activities such as reaching a fifth-floor office. And the benefits can be extended to non-osteoarthritic individuals too. The healthy practices that come with caring for the environment will, in the long run, avert climate change. That way, there will be a reduction of extreme weather conditions which, (especially the cold), are always a nightmare for people with osteoarthritis.

The tough times that people are living in can be a great moment to find a silver lining for the future. Everybody has a contribution to make, no matter how small!