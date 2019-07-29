The Green Living Lifestyle

When it comes to lifestyles, there are a lot of different terms that can be used to describe them. One such term and a very popular one is green living.

What is Green Living

Green living is adopting a lifestyle that makes the environment priority. It means those living a green lifestyle make decisions based on what is good for the earth and everything that lives on it. Green living is also referred to as sustainable living.

The Benefits of Green Living

Many who have adopted this form of lifestyle often find that it also promotes a healthier lifestyle for them personally. Many different resources can be used, and for an example of pro-health resources, you can click here to learn more about this. Many of the activities that are promoting green living have health benefits, such as:

Using a bike instead of a motorised vehicle

Using natural light instead of artificial lighting

Reduction in the consumption of red meat

Buying local produce means fresher food with more nutrient preservation

Gardens can allow for organic food growing

These are examples of just some of the many things to do that are pro-green and have some amazing health benefits: https://www.rd.com/health/wellness/green-living-can-make-you-healthier/ to them.

Green Living Tips

It is not an easy task to adopt green living. This is because there are so many different activities that can be utilised to promote this type of lifestyle. It means making some major changes. But

starting with just a few of them can make a big difference.

Appliance Replacement: Not everyone can afford to replace their older appliances. As these break down and need to be replaced then doing so with Energy Star appliances is a green move. Something small like using energy saving lightbulbs is an excellent contribution to green living. Not to mention the money it saves for those who use them

Waste Reduction: This one takes a little more thought. Many people don’t realise just how much waste they create daily. A simple step is to use a reusable water bottle instead of buying disposable bottles.

The Cooler Showers: A lot of people like a long hot shower but they don’t realise how much energy is used for this. Turning the hot water heater down is a simple but aggressive step towards living green. It is an additional money saver as well.

Easing into green living slowly makes this transition a lot easier and makes it more likely that one will stick with it. Usually, when one member of the family starts the rest will soon follow. Undoubtedly this can be an important step to take as the preservation of the planet is critical for its future.